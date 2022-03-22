GenesisX Price Up 27.4% This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. GenesisX has a market cap of $37,073.55 and $5.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,398,675 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.