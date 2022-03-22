George Brian Weber Sells 1,000 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) Director George Brian Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.75, for a total value of C$64,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,404 shares in the company, valued at C$285,159.

CGY opened at C$66.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16. Calian Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$51.99 and a one year high of C$67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$749.15 million and a P/E ratio of 56.02.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.4000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.75%.

CGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

About Calian Group (Get Rating)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.