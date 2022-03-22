GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 1,145 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,454,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 105,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $139.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,407,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,797,840. The company has a market capitalization of $412.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

