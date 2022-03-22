GFS Advisors LLC Buys 671 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.83. 4,150,298 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

