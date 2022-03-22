GFS Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,602 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

INTC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,568,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,260,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

