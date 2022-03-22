Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.37

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $12.19. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 293,365 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $413.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

