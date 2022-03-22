Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of CO stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.31.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter.
About Global Cord Blood
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
