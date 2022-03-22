Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of CO stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 48,211 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth $58,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

