Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $137.61. 15,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,922. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

