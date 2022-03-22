Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.01

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 35911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

