Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.