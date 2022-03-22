goeasy Ltd. (GSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

GSY opened at C$138.24 on Tuesday. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$116.07 and a twelve month high of C$218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$147.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$174.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46.

GSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$213.25.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

