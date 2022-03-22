Golden Green Inc. Invests $597,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Roblox by 59,780.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $226,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 204.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. 617,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,591,955. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,102 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,018.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

