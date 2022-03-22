Golden Green Inc. Sells 17,268 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Golden Green Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,268 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for 1.5% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSK. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.43. 190,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,133. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

