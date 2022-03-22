Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 12,565.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,327. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.
JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.
In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
