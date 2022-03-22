Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 12,565.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,327. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

