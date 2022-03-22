Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.32.
About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
