Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth $82,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.