Grupo Aeroméxico (OTCMKTS:GRPAF) Trading Down 31.8%

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 31.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20. 230,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,308% from the average session volume of 16,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20.

Grupo Aeroméxico Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRPAF)

Grupo AeromÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial aviation services for passengers and cargo. It provides services to 43 destinations in Mexico and 42 international destinations from Mexico. The company also promotes passenger loyalty programs. As of July 19, 2019, it had a fleet of 122 airplanes that include Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 170 and 190 models.

