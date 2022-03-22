Guggenheim Begins Coverage on ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. ZimVie has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $50.40.
ZimVie Inc involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZimVie (ZIMV)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.