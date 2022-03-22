H.B. Fuller (FUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. H.B. Fuller has set its FY22 guidance at $4.00-4.25 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FUL opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

