H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Lowered to SEK 190

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from SEK 220 to SEK 190 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.50.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

