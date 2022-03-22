Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Habib Annous Acquires 250,000 Shares

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) insider Habib Annous bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($102,027.38).

HMSO stock traded up GBX 1.27 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 31.77 ($0.42). 3,088,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,448,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.89. Hammerson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59).

Get Hammerson alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMSO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.