Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 361,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $984.46 million, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

