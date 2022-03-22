Harrington Investments INC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,555 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,330,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

