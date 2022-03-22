Harrington Investments INC Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.19. 1,152,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,592. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $104.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

