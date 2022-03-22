Harrington Investments INC Sells 293 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Solar by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $77.39. 1,163,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,170. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.