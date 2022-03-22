Haven Protocol Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00008701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $96.49 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,311.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.72 or 0.07113285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.00282454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.74 or 0.00821872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00101926 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.89 or 0.00460609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.16 or 0.00428162 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,209,534 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

