HC Wainwright Lowers Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) to Neutral

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.56. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
