Head-To-Head Contrast: Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) vs. First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get First Merchants alerts:

This table compares First Merchants and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 36.97% 11.02% 1.37% Solera National Bancorp 44.48% N/A N/A

First Merchants has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and Solera National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $555.96 million 4.14 $205.53 million $3.81 11.23 Solera National Bancorp $24.93 million 1.96 $11.09 million $2.58 4.40

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Merchants and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants currently has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.59%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Summary

First Merchants beats Solera National Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

About Solera National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.