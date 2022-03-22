HeartCore Enterprises Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on March 22nd (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises’ (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 22nd. HeartCore Enterprises had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:HTCR opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises Inc provides software platforms for primarily medium size companies principally in Japan. It offers Customer experience platform and Digital transformation and automation. HeartCore Enterprises Inc is based in Tokyo, Japan.

