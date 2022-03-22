Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hengan International Group Company Limited operates as an investment holding company. It engages in the manufacturing, distributing and selling of personal hygiene products, food and snack products and skin care products primarily in China. The company’s operating segments consists of Tissue Paper Products, Sanitary Napkins Products, Disposable Diapers Products, Food and Snacks Products and Skin Care Products and Others. Hengan International Group Company Limited is headquartered in Quanzhou, China. “

Shares of HEGIY opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $35.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

