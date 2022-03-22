Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.73 and last traded at $100.05. 27,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,268,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Get Hess alerts:

The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 981,542 shares of company stock worth $94,053,419. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Hess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hess by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.