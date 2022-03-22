Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

HPE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 203,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,522,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.93.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,813 shares of company stock worth $5,866,156. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.