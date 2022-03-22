Hiblocks (HIBS) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $23.44 million and $453,010.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00046926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.91 or 0.07030145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,520.92 or 0.99845519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042709 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

