Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,830 shares.The stock last traded at $347.00 and had previously closed at $344.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.53. The stock has a market cap of $739.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 324.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

