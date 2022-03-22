HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireRight updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.320-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.32-1.45 EPS.
NYSE:HRT opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.73.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000.
About HireRight (Get Rating)
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
