HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireRight updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.320-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.32-1.45 EPS.

NYSE:HRT opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

About HireRight (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

