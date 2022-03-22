HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.HireRight also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.32-1.45 EPS.

HRT traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 31,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered HireRight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $2,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

