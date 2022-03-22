Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

HOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.40 ($2.26).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 215.60 ($2.84). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.23. The firm has a market cap of £662.39 million and a P/E ratio of 12.05.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

