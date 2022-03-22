Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171.40 ($2.26).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

LON HOC opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.70) on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 215.60 ($2.84). The stock has a market cap of £662.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

About Hochschild Mining (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.