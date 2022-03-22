Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,715. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

