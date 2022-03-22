Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.00. 64,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average of $207.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

