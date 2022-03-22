Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Paul Hayes Purchases 18 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Paul Hayes purchased 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £146.88 ($193.36).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Paul Hayes purchased 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 754 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($198.53).

On Wednesday, January 19th, Paul Hayes acquired 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 830 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($196.68).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 823 ($10.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 793.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 868.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 723 ($9.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

HWDN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.42) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 920 ($12.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.39) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($14.02) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 952.50 ($12.54).

About Howden Joinery Group (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

