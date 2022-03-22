Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE HBM traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,580. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$11.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

