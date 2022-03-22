Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.99

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.99 and traded as high as C$10.33. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$10.25, with a volume of 932,967 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

