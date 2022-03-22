Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.36.

NYSE:HUM opened at $436.87 on Tuesday. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.65.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

