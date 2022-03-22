Huntington National Bank Buys 553 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 10.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 47.4% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $228.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

