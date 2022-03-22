Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 135.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 247.9% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 32,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000.

BATS:IYJ opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

