Huntington National Bank Has $19.66 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10,375.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,072 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $251.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $251.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

