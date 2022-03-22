Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,458,000 after buying an additional 46,003 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,936,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $412.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.58 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

