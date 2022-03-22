Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.