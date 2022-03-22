Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,200,000 after purchasing an additional 547,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,410,243,000 after purchasing an additional 213,341 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.51. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,443,345. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

