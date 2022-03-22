Huntington National Bank Sells 33,002 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,002 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,914,000 after acquiring an additional 387,649 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.12. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

